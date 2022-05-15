BUNKER HILL TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is investigating a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

According to ICSO, around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, ICSO deputies and Michigan State Police were alerted of a shooting in the 1300 block of Baseline Rd.

A 34-year-old Stockbridge man was shot in the foot.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Albion, fled the scene but was arrested by deputies in Leslie.

A loaded pistol was found in the suspect’s car.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment on several felonies at the Ingham County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.