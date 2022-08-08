SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County deputies are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Durand and Lennon Road.

According to the Shiawassee County’s Sheriff’s Office, there was at least one person injured.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while they help those injured and investigate the crash.

It is currently unknown how the crash happened, or what lead up to it.

It appears from the photo shared by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office that one car ended up in a corn field.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.