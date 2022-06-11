LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in giving information on the whereabouts of 65-year-old Mark Lapinsky.

Lapinsky was last seen at his home on Cedar Lake Rd. in Putnam Twp. around 4 p.m. Friday. Officials believe he left on foot.

Mark Anthony Lapinsky is a White man, standing at five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. Lapinsky has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a grey t-shirt, and jean bottoms.

Additionally, officials say Lapinsky suffers from dementia.

The 65-year-old has walked away from his home in the past and has gravitated towards the Pinckney/Hamburg area. He also has ties to the Commerce Twp. area and the State of Tennessee.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamburg Township Police were unable to locate Lapinsky after canvassing the area.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Lapinsky, call (517) 546-9111.