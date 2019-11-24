Deputy rescues man from burning vehicle

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County sheriff’s officials say a man was rescued from a burning car by a deputy Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of E Mt. Hope Highway in Delta Township.

Officials say when the deputy arrived, he saw flames coming from the vehicle. He tried to put the fire out with his fire extinguisher, and saw there was a person in the driver’s seat.

Flames were coming from the front passenger compartment, but the deputy was able to pull the victim out of the car.

The deputy and driver were both taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.