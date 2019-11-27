Despite late start, busy holiday shopping season expected

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the late start to the holiday shopping season, retail experts say they expect it to be a good one for businesses.

There are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2019 than there were in 2018. And Meegan Holland with the Michigan Retailers Association says the smaller window may play into the season being busier.

“There may be pent up demand,” she said. “We may see a huge holiday shopping weekend.”

Which Holland says would be good for retailers after what was, at times, a tough 2019.

“Our retailers in Michigan have had some bad weather months that really affected them,” she said. “The polar vortex earlier this year literally shut down some downtowns. And then we had a very rainy June. So…from our survey, they’re being a little cautious this year.”

And while Holland said the season is difficult to predict, she added the National Retail Federation expects 165 million people to spend money this holiday season, which is higher than 2018.

“The prediction for the holiday season is $730 billion, and that’s a little up from last year too,” she said.

One business that is already seeing holiday shoppers is Grace Boutique in Old Town Lansing.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve sold quite a few dresses for Christmas festivities, and shrugs, little fur jackets, and scarves and what-not,” said Deon Axtell, an employee at the store. “So we’ve already been pretty busy.”

Axtell added she also expects to see more shoppers walk through the doors.

“Everybody likes to come here and get gift certificates and get gifts for their loved ones. We’ve always been very successful during the holiday season,” she said.