DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit man was sentenced to at least 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering four women whose bodies were found in vacant houses, and to sexually assaulting two other women.

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge sentenced 37-year-old Deangelo Martin on Thursday to 45 to 70 years behind bars. He had pleaded guilty to the killings and sex assaults in September, days before he was scheduled to stand trial.

The slain women were 57-year-old Annetta Nelson; 52-year-old Nancy Harrison; 55-year-old Trevesene Ellis; and 55-year-old Tamara Jones.

Their bodies were found in vacant houses on Detroit’s east side between February and June 2019.