Detroit officers fatally shoot man holding woman hostage

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police say officers fatally shot a 42-year-old man who was allegedly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint.

Police Chief James Craig said Saturday that the woman was the man’s girlfriend and had told a hostage negotiator that she believed her life was in danger.

Police say a sniper fired a single shot wounding the man and allowed the woman to flee. He later died at a hospital.

Police were called to the home on Detroit’s east side on Friday afternoon. Detroit police have responded to nearly 30 two barricaded gun situations this year.