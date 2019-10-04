Detroit receives $9.7M from HUD to remove lead from homes

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit is receiving $9.7 million from the federal government to help remove lead from homes, the largest single amount awarded to a local government.

The Detroit News reports that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the lead abatement grants Thursday at nonprofit Urban Neighborhood Initiatives.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the subsidies will help 450 homeowners living in zip code 48209, a southwest neighborhood with 75% of its houses constructed in the 1940s or earlier.

The Detroit Health Department will run the program and post information for prospective homeowners in January. Duggan says Detroit expects to start work on the first set of houses before the end of spring.

HUD has given more than $314 million in funding to 77 state and local government agencies and six tribes.