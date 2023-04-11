DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Tigers are looking to end their four-game slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Detroit went 65-96 overall and 31-50 in road games last season. The Tigers slugged .346 as a team last season with 2.3 extra base hits per game.

Detroit Tigers (2-7) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-4)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -280, Tigers +227; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)