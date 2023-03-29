DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, we’ll finally be able to say – spring is here – as the Detroit Tigers will be playing baseball again.

The Tigers will travel to Florida to kick-off the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers will be looking to turn a new leaf after firing General Manager Al Avila following last season in which they finished 30 games under .500.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Tigers first game of the season on Thursday.

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -231, Tigers +190; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Detroit Tigers in the season opener.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers scored 3.4 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.4.

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)