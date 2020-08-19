DEVELOPING STORY: Lansing Police looking for victim and suspect after shots fired call and car crash into building

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — UPDATE 1:44 p.m. —

Lansing Police responded to a one-car crash into a building on the 5100 block of S. Pennsylvania on a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located an abandoned vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a business building.

Investigating officers preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was occupied by two people, a driver and a passenger.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck the business building.

Both occupants ran away after the crash.

Officers found evidence inside of the vehicle that indicates a firearm was used.

The owner of the vehicle was located and was not forthcoming with information.

At this point no victim or suspect has been located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Police 517-483-4600.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A green SUV crashed into a building located at 5104 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

>>> This is a developing story.

6 News is on the scene and will have more updates for you as more information becomes available.

For now, stay updated with WLNS through the 6 News App, Facebook, Twitter and WLNS.com.