LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is expanding its pediatric specialties to Lansing with McLaren.

Officials say the partnership will improve McLaren’s Birthing Center, which will be located in McLaren’s new campus in the University Health Park, which is scheduled to open in Summer 2023.

“We want to make access to care as easy and convenient as possible for children in the Lansing area,” said Dr. Anas Taqatqa, section chief of pediatric cardiology in Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Lansing clinic. “We are grateful to McLaren for their partnership and for helping to make health care accessible for all.”

According to a statement from Corewell Health, expanded services will include pediatric and adult congenital cardiology, fetal cardiology, pediatric orthopedics as well as a variety of other specialties will be offered at the new Lansing location.

“Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has long served the Lansing area for years through our outpatient pediatric clinics and quickly recognized a need for expanding additional children’s services locally,” Dr. Taqatqa said. “It is a privilege to bring nationally-renowned pediatric specialties to the Greater Lansing community.”