DeWitt Parks update: reservations canceled through May 30, playgrounds open at own-risk

The City of DeWitt will be implementing changes to its parks, effective immediately, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Park Reservations are cancelled through May 30th. Full refunds will be provided.

All playground equipment at all parks and the basketball court at McGuire Park are open for use. Signs warning that the play equipment will not be cleaned or sanitized by staff requires that you utilize these spaces at your own risk.

Currently restrooms will be closed until further notice.

Park Trails & Paths remain open.