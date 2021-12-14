DeWitt police officer that pulled gun on Black teen delivering newspapers to be reinstated

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – An off-duty DeWitt police officer that was fired after pulling a gun on a Black teen delivering newspapers is going to be reinstated.

The ruling comes after arbitration between the officer, Chad Vorce, and the DeWitt Police.

The DeWitt Police Department has been ordered to reinstate Vorce within 10 days. He will get no back pay or accrued benefits from his absence, but his seniority is to be reinstated.

Vorce was also ordered to undergo sensitivity training on race.

During the incident that lead to his firing, Vorce was off-duty and thought a teen was a suspect in recent break-ins, but he was actually just delivering newspapers.

The teen was identified as Alexander Hamilton.

“I thought it was him because he fits the same description, black hoodie… Fricken black guy,” said Vorce.

That’s why Vorce said he decided to follow Hamilton.

On a recording of an MSP trooper, you can hear him repeat what Vorce said ”He told the kid right to his face, when I see a Black guy, you know I think you’re doing stuff like this,” said the trooper.

More information on Vorce’s initial firing can be read here.

The arbitration ruling can be read here.