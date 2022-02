DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a potential thief on the loose, and DeWitt Township Police are hoping that you will be able to help identify him.

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, police say the person pictured below stole multiple lottery tickets from the Marathon gas station on E. State Rd.

Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook Page

Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township Facebook Page

Any information regarding this person can be directed toward the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.