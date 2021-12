DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this woman? If so, DeWitt Township Police could use your help.

Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township

Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township

Courtesy: DeWitt Charter Township

The woman pictured above is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case that took place on Dec. 9 at the Family Dollar store.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call the DeWitt Twp. Police at (517) 669-6578, or email dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.