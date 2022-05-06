DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from DeWitt Charter Township announced that the township is in need of a new Chief of Police.

The job involves reporting to the Township Manager and administering a $2.6 million budget with a staff of 16 sworn and 3 civilian employees.

A bachelor’s degree in public administration, police science, criminal justice or related police field and a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible experience in police operations and administration, or an equivalent combination of education and experience is recommended, the city said.

Additionally, applicants must be MCOLES certified or be able to get certified.

The salary range is between $72,385 and $94,099 DOQ, and includes a benefits package.

DeWitt Township asks that cover letters and resumes be sent to the Personnel Director, 1401 W. Herbison Road, DeWitt, MI 48820.

The deadline to apply is June 3.