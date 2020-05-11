Did your vote count? Hundreds of ballots will be rejected because of delivery delays

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) Two days after the May 5 election, Leoni Twp clerk Kerry Pickett says nearly 250 ballots were delivered to her office, and they keep coming.

“Since the election has ended we have received approximately 275 ballots in the mail that now have to be rejected.”

Rejected, meaning they will not be counted.

Leoni isn’t the only twp with this problem, the Blackman Charter twp clerk says 34 ballots arrived in the mail one day after the election.

Pickett says, she reached out to the Bureau of Elections who explained her townships mail goes through Detroit, and right now they are short-staffed because of COVID-19.

6 News reached out to USPS to see if it had difficulty meeting the record breaking demands of absentee voting last week, and an official said they are not aware of any failures but they will look into it.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest any ballots were not properly handled and provided to local election officials, per our established process.” – Elizabeth Najduch, USPS strategic communications specialist.

Pickett says the amount of rejected ballots her office is receiving would not have impacted the election results, but that isn’t the point.

“I fully believe every vote should count.”

6 News reached out to the Secretary of State to address this issue and an official responded saying “We have asked the Legislature to address that issue and change the law to give voters the same flexibility they have when they file their taxes by allowing all votes to be counted that are postmarked by election day. We have also requested they change the law so election workers are able to begin processing absentee ballots before election day, as is done in 18 other states.”