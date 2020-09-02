Digital Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)— At the start of the year he was running for President himself, now like the majority of the Democratic Party, the Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana is campaigning for Former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate Kamala Harris.

One of the first questions 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick had for the former mayor, what he thought President Trump was doing well in office.

In the video above, hear how he answered that, what Cabinet position he’d want under a Biden Administration, and his favorite thing about Traverse City.