DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The dangers of not regularly checking in with your doctor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people in mid-Michigan might be tempted to hold off on visiting their doctor’s offices for their regular check-ups and wellness visits for fear of catching the virus.

That’s not good. Doctors say it’s very important that you keep up with those appointments even if you’re feeling healthy. Health care centers are taking precautions to help make sure patients and staff are protected from virus spread.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with McLaren Greater Lansing Chief Family Medicine Resident Dr. Sara-Bethany Weir to learn why those check-ups are so important, both physically and mentally.

Watch the interview above.