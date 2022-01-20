Director of MSU Native American Institute files suit against MSU for discrimination

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The Interim Director of the Native American Insititute at Michigan State University on grounds of discrimination.

According to the plaintiff’s complaint, Christie Poitra has been working as the Interim Director for years, sometimes filling the role of three full-time jobs.

The alleged discrimination is on the basis of sex and disability, with documents alleging that the Americans with Disabilities Act was violated by Poitra’s supervisor.

Multiple people are listed in the document as having failed to perform their job, including MSU President Samuel L. Stanley and Dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Robert Engler, among others.

Poitra was initially extended accommodations on the basis of her disability, but allegedly face later discrimination from her then supervisor, John Norder.

The Director alleges that Norder harrassed her in a multitude of ways, and discriminated against her on the basis of her disability, which she obtained while on a University-sponsored program trip to the Upper Peninsula.

The University of Michigan has not yet released a statement regarding the suit.