Disability Network Capital Area helps people maintain independence

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — A group in Lansing is helping people with disabilities maintain their independence. The group is helping people use public transportation with ease.



“I’m grateful to have this class because it’s nice to learn about new things,” said Logan Fuhr.

The Disability Network Capital Area held a transportation exploration discussion.

Employees help maintain their independence and help people like Logan Furh, who has autism, feel included.

He said, “That’s really personal to me because I have a disability.”

The network helps people maximize their public transportation experiences.

“Whether it be with the fixed route system that CATA provides or the paratransit system know as spectran,” said Disability Network Capital Area employee Kellie Blackwell.

The agency determines eligibility for CATA’s paratransit service and answers questions.

“If like they have a problem I can say I’ve been through that or I could give them advice,” said Fuhr.

“If someone is either new to the area, new to their disability or maybe their disability just simply impacts their ability to ride independently at first we actually provide travel training,” Blackwell said.

The network’s staff are professionally trained and some, like Blackwell, use their personal experience with disabilities to help others.

Blackwell said, “I have a visual impairment so I’ve been with the paratransit system for more than 20 years.”