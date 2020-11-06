Discussions regarding election procedures continue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re hearing from a legal expert on his take with the Michigan lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign. It was filed Wednesday night and dismissed by a judge Thursday afternoon.

6 News has a breakdown of the claims made in the lawsuit and what the Michigan GOP has to say about the election in Michigan.

Legal Expert Bryan Waldman said, “The judge took everything seriously, but really didn’t think there was much merit in the claim made by the Trump Campaign at all.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “This is our democracy to see people not be able to observe in democrat run cities across the nation is not okay.”

The lawsuit filled on Wednesday by the Trump Campaign was against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Waldman said the judge pointed out that Benson really doesn’t have the authority to do the things asked of the campaign, “The lawsuit was filed essentially when the voting had essentially been completed.”

He said, “Even if Jocelyn Benson does have authority to do something to regulate the counting down at the county level, there’s no evidence they’ve done anything wrong or they haven’t provided everyone with the access that they should have.”

McDaniel says there were irregularities during this election and they need to be investigated, “I think it’s deeply concerning if election workers are being told to back date ballots. This is something that obviously illegal, but we need to find the breath of this and we will be pursing that. We’re not gonna get there yet. I’m not gonna jump the gun.”

The lawsuit was dismissed in Michigan, but Waldman said the Trump Campaign can now appeal, “And we see what happens, but it seemed like a pretty solid ruling from Judge Stevens. It honestly didn’t seem like there was any real evidence.

McDaniel said, ‘The fight is not over. President Trump will continue to fight for us and we will continue to fight for him.”