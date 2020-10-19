Do not expect election results on November 3rd, local city clerks weigh-in on a realistic timeline

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan is experiencing an unprecedented amount of people who are voting absentee in this election and with the added complications of COVID-19, election officials are warning results will likely not be in on election night.

Today, two Michigan City Clerks met virtually to discuss realistic expectations on when voters will know who won. They did not give a specific time or day, instead they insisted it will probably not be on November 3rd.

Lansing City clerk, Chris Swope says in the August primary his office processed 11,000 absentee ballots and they finished counting around 1:00 a.m.

Swope’s believes for the presidential election his office will process more than 35,000 absentee ballots so they could finish by Wednesday if everything goes perfect, but it could take up to three days if they run into problems like equipment failure or if they have to recount.

“I just want to throw out that, we do our best and we will have a fair and accurate election. But like all good things, it takes time,” says Swope.

Swope says the timeline in next months election will be different, but he does not want people to lose confidence if results take longer than expected to come in.