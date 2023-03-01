LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Propane poachers and counterfeit carriers are on this week’s installment of Crime Stoppers.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Lansing police are looking for a man who they say stole eight propane tanks from a business at the 1200 block of North Cedar Street.

(Photos/ Lansing Police Department)

The theft occurred on Feb 1.

The man has been described by police as being 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall.

Do you know this man?

(Photo/ Lansing Police Department)

He allegedly used counterfeit money at a business at the 400 block of East Jolly Rd. on Feb. 25.

Police described the man as Black, 6-feet tall, with short dreadlocks.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.