Do your part to avoid coyotes from visiting your neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Looking for a cozy way to enjoy a productive day, check out natural and historical education resources for home.

With nature lessons from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, scavenger hunts, virtual field trips, and online tours there are plenty of activities for the adventurers in all of us.

DNR educators, with help from many partner organizations, pulled together an extensive list of links and materials focused on the outdoors and history that offer a variety of opportunities for at-home education and fun. These resources are available at Michigan.gov/NatureAtHome.

“DNR educators are here to share natural resources and Michigan history information and to engage students, teachers and families to explore the outdoors and our state’s heritage,” said Kevin Frailey, DNR Education Services manager. “We have already heard from teachers telling us how they’re using the resources in their online lessons with their students. This webpage is a way to keep the learning going while we’re all staying home and staying safe.”