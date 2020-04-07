Do your part to avoid coyotes from visiting your neighborhood

While coyotes can be more visible during their breeding season from January until March they are also seen in the spring and summer months as they care for new pups.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has some tips for residents to help reduce potential conflicts with coyotes:
- Secure or remove trash bins, bird feeders, and pet food
- Never feed or try to tame coyotes
- Fence off gardens and fruit trees
- Clear out wood and brush piles
- Do not let pets, especially smaller ones, roam free outdoors