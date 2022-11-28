Courtesy of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you help the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office find who is responsible for hurting this furry friend?

According to the sheriff’s office, a German Shepherd was found at the corner of Newburg Rd. and Scribner Rd. in Shiawassee Township.

Officials found a severe neck wound on the dog, which vets presume was caused by an ingrown collar. The injuries the dog has will require surgery to fix.

Vets also said that the German Shepherd is at least a year old. The dog is now in foster care and is being treated for his injuries.

A car described as a faded silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a broken passenger headlight, as well as a damaged passenger fender was seen in the area when the dog was found.

A photo of the same model of car that is possibly connected to the neglected dog, courtesy of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies are looking for the car’s owner for questioning.

Anyone who has information regarding the dog’s owner or the car is asked to call Shiawassee County Animal Control at 989-743-2406.

If you want to help this doggy out, you can donate supplies to the Shiawassee Humane Society.