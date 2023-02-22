Photo: Courtesy of US DOJ) Granado pictured with additional firearms and SDB necklace

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man accused of leading a violent Lansing street gang has been sentenced to federal prison.

Michael Anthony Granado, a 32-year-old from Lansing, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his jail time.

According to the Department of Justice, Granado was a founding member and leader of the Lansing gang “Shake Da Bag” or “SDB.”

The DOJ claims that the SDB gang is a “violent criminal enterprise” whose members have committed armed robberies, assaults, shootings, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and other gun offenses.

On Sept. 9, 2022, officers searched Granado’s home on a federal search warrant.

Authorities discovered a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol in his bedroom.

“We will continue to bring the full force of the law down on violent individuals and

criminal enterprises that spread havoc and fear in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Mark

Totten in a statement. “My office is committed to disrupting illegal firearm and drug trafficking that hurt our communities. Violent street gangs and illegal firearm possession have no place in our district.”

Granado wasn’t the only SBD member sentenced, four other alleged members were sentenced in the past year.

Marquies Deshaun Davis was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2022 for possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jevonte Steven Scott was sentenced in August 2022 to nine years in prison for possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Krista Marie Sullivan was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2022 for being a “straw purchaser” for Scott. Sullivan illegally purchased 11 guns for Scott.

Keandre Keith Allen was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in May 2022 for being a felon in possession of a gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it worked closely with investigative teams at the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), the Michigan State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

“At the Lansing Police Department, we take pride in working with other agencies to get

the job done. This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement

works together,” said Ellery Sosebee, Chief of Lansing Police Department. “We look forward

to continuing these great partnerships and solving more cases in the future.”