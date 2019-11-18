Dollar General will pay over $6 million to settle race discrimination class action lawsuit

SAGINAW, Mich (WLNS) - A public meeting is scheduled for this Thursday in Saginaw to discuss a plan to restore fish, wildlife and habitats in three mid-Michigan counties.

The Dow Chemical Company agreed to settle an environmental complaint for around $77 million earlier this month related to hazardous substances released since the late 1800s from Dow's manufacturing facility in Midland, Michigan. The agreement is subject to public comment and approval in federal court.

“Folks attending our upcoming public meeting will learn more details about more than a dozen resource restoration projects that have been developed,” said Lisa Williams, a representative of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with the trustees. “We will also discuss how to propose potential future project ideas.”

Under the settlement, Dow will carry out or fund restoration projects identified in Midland, Bay, Saginaw, and nearby counties.

The public meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Four Points by Sheraton Saginaw which is located at 4960 Towne Centre Road in Saginaw.