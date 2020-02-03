Donations collected to help injured Australian animals

CHARLOTTE, MICH. (WLNS) — The capital region in Australia declared a state of emergency on as wildfires burn to its south.

This years wildfire season across southern Australia has been unprecedented. The fires have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and burned more than 26 million acres.

More than a billion animals have also been killed and in Charlotte, people are still trying to help out where they can. One bar started a collection to help out the animals in need.



CB’s Bar N Zoo‘s employees put up Facebook posts asking people to donate anything they could to help the animals hurt in the fires.

In just a week in a half they were able to collect more than 100 blankets and a few hundred dollars.

“These blankets were like $4 at Walmart and those blankets were like $4 at Gordmans,” said CB’s employee Breanna Johnson. “It’s really cool to see that people care and reach out to do what they can to for the animals cause the animals can’t do anything for themselves.”

In in East Lansing, the Nottingham Nature Nooks owner started a collection of her own. She recently donated different handmade items made by people in the community to help the wildlife.

The donations included 85 crocheted bird nests, 34 kangaroo pouches and 10 bat wraps.