Donations pour in for Lansing deadly house fire victims

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — After heartbreak strikes Lansing, the community has come together to support the family that lost three children in a deadly house fire.

Many donations and more than $35,000 has been raised for the family involved in Wednesday’s deadly house fire on New York Avenue. As more community support pours in, the family expresses how grateful they are.

Family member Corina Rodriguez said, “They all had a sense of humor, they were loving, sweet boys.”

It’s through this tragedy on New York Avenue that’s brought the greater Lansing community together.

“It’s just tragic, ya know, to have everybody come together for something like this,” said family member Rumaldo Rodriguez.

Three young boys died in this house fire and two other victims are still in the hospital. Two others have been released.

Corina Rodriguez said, “We do appreciate all the support the community has brought.”

This support includes more than $35,000 that has been raised so far through the ZavalaKidsFund. The family lost so much and so many people are doing what they can to help them out.

“We’re still in that phase where I, ya know, they just can’t believe that that’s happened,” said Lopez Agency employee Juana Lara. The agency is run by one of the victim’s sisters and they’re collecting any donations now and through the weekend.

Lara said, “I know their brother and niece are out there at U of M and they’re just ya know trying to figure things out.”

Even though they said they can’t imagine what their family must be going through after losing their boys, “Just know that we’re here for you guys and we love you,” said Corina.

“I wish I could feel your pain man, but I don’t,” Rumaldo said. “It makes me want to hold mine tighter.”