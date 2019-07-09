Donors needed; Red Cross declares “blood emergency”

After the long July 4th weekend the Red Cross is facing, what it calls, a blood shortage.

The call is going out for blood and platelet donations to make up for a shortage that has left the Red Cross with less than a 3-day supply of most blood types and a two-day supply of type O blood. A five-day supply is the goal.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

The Red Cross is adding 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives to accommodate more donors.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).