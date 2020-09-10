Double murder suspect heads to trial after judge rejects plea

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) After the brutal killing of two mid-Michigan women, the man who admitted to the crimes appeared in a virtual court on Thursday for sentencing.

After a few strong words from the judge, in this case, Kiernan Brown did not learn his fate. In an unusual turn of events, his case is now headed to a jury trial.

Brown agreed to plead guilty on two counts of second-degree murder back in July. He could have been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison for each count.

Instead, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she could not in good conscience accept that plea because it left a chance that Brown could one day be released.

Judge Aquilina said, “There’s a history of harming women, especially brutally, and animals. Serial behavior. Serial killer mentality.”

The two victims in this case are 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney.

Judge Aquilina said this is not a case for rehabilitation for Brown. Before sentencing, she told his attorney she would not accept his plea agreement. she was planning to sentence him to between 80 to 150 years in prison instead.

“I’ll be dead by the time he gets out because I’m old, but my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren may be here,” Judge Aquilina said. “I hope they will be here, but I want them to be safe and I do not want him living next door to any of our children, to any of us.”

Brown and his attorney chose to withdraw his plea and Brown will now face a trial by a jury. A pre-trial date is set for early next year.