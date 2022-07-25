LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices across the state are falling, they’re still high, just less than $4.50 a gallon.

According to AAA, that’s down 19 cents a gallon in just the last week.

“I can remember when it was .19 cents a gallon,” said Ken Kosloski. “That was a long time ago.”

Record high gas prices are taking a dip here in Lansing and across the state.

“Well I’m happy that they’re going down because I have to take premium and it’s down to $4.91 and it’s amazing that that sounds like a good thing,” said driver Mary Morley.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Lansing specifically are down about 53 cents a gallon compared to a month ago.

“I would love for it to be below $3, that would be great,” said Sara Kalt.

Across the state, prices have fallen more than 60 cents in the last month.

“We’re seeing a decrease in demand for gasoline, as well as an increase of gasoline stocks and on top of that decreasing crude oil prices,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodlad.

While it’s welcome news to drivers, they are still shelling out $1.29 more compared to this time last year when the price of gas was about $3.28 a gallon.

That means the average to fill up right now costs $66 compared to $51 dollars a year ago.

Some say the drop isn’t close to being enough, but others are excited to finally at least get some relief.

If you are out looking for the best way to stretch your dollars, there are several gas price apps that can show you where the cheapest prices are near you.

These falling prices could just be a sign of things to come, AAA predicts prices could fall even more once the busy summer travel months come to an end.