UPDATE: Hundreds of protesters march on Michigan Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (8:04 p.m.): Hundreds are marching down Michigan Avenue back towards the Capitol Building in Lansing.



UPDATE (7:46 p.m.): The group of hundreds was marching down Michigan Avenue and stopped near Sparrow Hospital, just east of Pennsylvania Avenue.



ORIGINAL STORY: Dozens of people have gathered in front of the Capitol Building in Lansing for a peaceful protest against police brutality.



The group kneeled in recognition of the people who have lost their lives to police violence.



Many are chanting and a few are even lying face-down with their hands behind their backs.



Members of the group announced at this protest that they are doing a “kneel for solidarity” at the East Lansing Police Department at noon on Sunday, June 7th.

This story is developing and more information will be added as it becomes available.>>>