DRIVE THE SPEED LIMIT: Troopers report drivers who went 20-30 mph over

The U.S. Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldier, 23-year-old Sergeant Elder N. Fernandes, who was last seen by members of his unit on Monday at a residence in Killeen, Texas. The army base has faced scrutiny after several soldiers from the Texas facility have gone missing or died this year — including Specialist Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were discovered nearly seven weeks ago.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Command asked the public for help on Friday, tweeting out a flyer and description of Fernandes. Soldiers have indicated that Fernandes may have left the base of his own accord, according to the Army. Fernandes did not report to work on Tuesday as scheduled, and his only known vehicle was on base at his unit's parking lot, the Army said.