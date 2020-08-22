DRIVE THE SPEED LIMIT: Troopers report drivers who went 20-30 mph over

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District is reminding drivers to drive the posted speed limits.
This reminder comes after troopers reported a string of traffic stops in which people are traveling 20 to 30 mph above the posted speed limits.
The MSP First District shared photos of radar speed guns documenting the dangerous speeds.
Troopers stop a subject for 104 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. This is very dangerous and this is why troopers are out there to make the roadways safe. Speed limits are there for a reason. #SafeDriving pic.twitter.com/vZuBbyPtR1— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) August 21, 2020
Troopers are still reporting people are traveling faster than the speed limit. Below are some of the results of some high speeds. Please drive posted speed limits and travel safe this weekend. #SafeDriving pic.twitter.com/UgnGICMFTi— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) August 21, 2020