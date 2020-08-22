DRIVE THE SPEED LIMIT: Troopers report drivers who went 20-30 mph over

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District is reminding drivers to drive the posted speed limits.

This reminder comes after troopers reported a string of traffic stops in which people are traveling 20 to 30 mph above the posted speed limits.

The MSP First District shared photos of radar speed guns documenting the dangerous speeds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar