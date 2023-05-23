It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A road was completely closed Tuesday afternoon following a crash between a semi-truck and car.

Michigan State Police advised drivers to find another route on Twitter.

The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m., near northbound I-69 at Vermontville Highway.

Initial police investigation revealed that that an individual driving an SUV heading south on I-69 crossed the median and crashed into a semi-trailer heading north.

The semi driver was not injured, but the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

