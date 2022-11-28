LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies are investigating a car crash that killed one driver Sunday.
The crash occurred around 9:16 a.m., with Livingston County deputies arriving at a lone car crash in Cohoctah Township.
Initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Oak Grove Road when it left the road and hit a nearby tree.
The truck then caught fire.
Officials confirmed that the driver died as a result of the crash, but the driver has not been identified.
The crash is still under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Bureau.