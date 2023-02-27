LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old man from Owosso was pulled over while going 156 mph in Lansing on Sunday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The man was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and was stopped on I-496 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police say.

The man was driving on a restricted license with conditions on when he was allowed to drive, MSP says.

The speed limit where the man was stopped in Lansing was 70 mph, so he was allegedly going 86 mph over the speed limit.

Police say the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving and violating the conditions on their restricted license, both misdemeanors.

The man was released while the prosecutor’s office reviews the charges, MSP said.