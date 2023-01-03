LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s five o’clock somewhere, but does that saying also apply with non-alcoholic beverages?

The pleasure of inhaling a cold and smooth pint of beer has not gone untouched, as according to the Lansing City Pulse, around a dozen breweries have opened across the Greater Lansing region within the last 10 years.

But there is a special brewery in town that is bringing the beer, without bringing the alcohol.

Ellison Brewery and Spirits, which already has a location in East Lansing, is now opening a second spot in Lansing in early 2023. The brewery’s soft Lansing opening is set for January 22nd.

According to owner Aaron Hanson, Ellison Brewery is the only brewery in mid-Michigan that has craft non-alcoholic beer available.

With this new location, people can now find non-alcoholic beer on the east side and west side of Ingham County. Not to mention, the beer is being sold and produced all in the same place.

Hanson said that not a lot of breweries have the means to brew non-alcoholic beer like they do.

“Ours is much more traditional, and when you taste it, it still tastes like beer,” Hanson said.

According to TODAY, “Dry January” is a month when people consciously stop drinking alcohol to feel clearer, more refreshed and healthy.

More than a third of U.S. adults took part in Dry January in 2022, which is a “significant increase” from the 21% who participated in 2019, according to CGA, a company that researches the food and drinks market.

Hanson said that ‘lifestyle’ and ‘health’ trends contribute to people consuming less alcohol, and also that Millennials are one of the first generations to consume less alcohol than previous generations.

Michigan ranks No. 3 in the country for our beer scene, number of breweries, best beers and more, according to The Beer Connoisseur, in 2019.