LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College will not have classes Thursday and Friday due to a cybersecurity threat.

The college made the announcement via Facebook and Twitter.

“To be transparent: We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network,” a tweet from LCC said.

Both online and in-person classes are canceled, save for regularly scheduled Police and Fire academies and the Aviation Maintenance courses in Mason. Police, Fire and Aviation, which will continue as scheduled.

“Employees should not work, with the exception of Police Department, IT, Payroll, incident management, Facilities, and Academy and Aviation personnel,” another tweet from LCC said.

LCC will be providing updates on Twitter.