E-waste drop-off event at WLNS on June 10th
Event is from 1-6 PM and WLNS is located at 2820 E. Saginaw St.
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - E-waste is the fastest growing municipal waste stream in America, but currently only represents about 2% of trash in America's landfills.
Even though it only represents about 2% of trash it equals about 70% of overall toxic waste. Unfortunately only 12.5% of electronic waste is recycled.
Make a difference by safely throwing out unwanted electronic-clutter for free on June 10th from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Drop off old electronics like computers, hard drives, laptops and flip phones. Pretty much any electronics other than televisions will be accepted.
WLNS-TV is located at 2820 E. Saginaw St. Lansing, MI 48912.
