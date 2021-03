MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Registered voters in Meridian Township can begin casting their ballots for its upcoming May election.

Early voting is now open at the township’s municipal building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This year, the county has two ballot issues up for a vote on May 4th.

One is to renew the operating millage for Okemos public schools and the second is to establish a sinking fund for the district to repair school properties and upgrade security.