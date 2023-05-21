INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A $9.5 million project rebuilding two ramps at the US-127/I-496 interchange will close a major ramp in Ingham County Tuesday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the east I-496 ramp to north US-127/Homer Street/Kalamazoo Street will be closed for work.

The closure will start 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be back open by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

MDOT has asked that drivers expect delays and follow posted detours.

The project’s expected completion date is June 30.

For more information on MDOT road and bridge projects, click here.