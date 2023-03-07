EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — March Madness is only a week away, and a WalletHub report named the best (and worst) cities for basketball fans.

Out of the 295 cities with at least one Division One basketball team, East Lansing was ranked as No. 6 to be a college basketball fan in. Go Green!

The top 10 cities to be a fan of college basketball are as follows:

Durham, NC Lawrence, KS Storrs, CT Lexington, KY Los Angeles, CA East Lansing, MI Philadelphia, PA Chapel Hill, NC Fayette, MS Loretto, PA

While Michigan State University made it into the top 10 list, the University of Michigan’s stomping grounds were not ranked so high.

Ann Arbor was ranked at No. 21.

The top 10 worst cities to be a college basketball fan in are:

Wichita, KS Austin, TX Commerce, TX Bethlehem, PA Dover, DE Berkeley, CA Pocatello, ID Daytona Beach, FL Easton, MA New Britain, CT

Additionally, WalletHub released a variety of statistics regarding March Madness.

Planning to place a bet online? So are 52% of Americans.

Did you know that the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion? That’s 1 in 9,200,000,000,000,000,000.

Around 156 million ballots were cast in the 2020 Presidential election. Every year, 80 million tournament brackets are made.