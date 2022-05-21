EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Regardless of rain or shine, hundreds filled the streets Saturday for the first day of the East Lansing Art Festival.

Organizers report that around 170 artists were displaying their work.

For newcomer Millie Funk, showing her art is an opportunity that she spent years waiting for.

“My professor in 2019 sent me the link to the emerging artists and I applied and I was accepted in 2020.,” said Funk. “But we know what happened in 2020 and 2021.”

Due to the pandemic, the festival was canceled for two years straight.

During that time, Funk was staying focused and honing her craft with thread illustrations, where she mixes in her experiences with drawing biology.

Funk couldn’t be more excited that the festival has come back.

“I couldn’t be more grateful, I’m having so much fun. It was nerve-racking,” said Funk. “I did a lot of creating and a lot of hardware store runs to get the right things to figure out, and I think it’s all coming together.”

From musicians to painters, Funk said she enjoyed being amongst the crowds.

“I’m just excited to be here out in public with an artist community around me, I’m so happy,” said Funk.

The festival will be going on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.