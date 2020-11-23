East Lansing Board of Education to decide on another in-person instruction delay

EAST LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS) – The East Lansing Board of Education will meet on Monday night and take action on a new recommendation to delay the date of in-person instruction until at least the week of January 19.

The most recent approved plan and timeline from October was to offer in-person instruction for Pre-K though grade 5 students starting the week of January 4 and for in-person instruction at the middle and high school to be offered beginning the week of January 19.

Now, due to current conditions regarding Covid-19, Superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to modify that timeline so that in-person instruction for all grades gets pushed back to start no earlier than January 19, 2021.

The board of education will meet at 7:00 p.m. via zoom and 6 News will keep you updated on what’s decided.

