EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing High School has canceled its boys basketball game against Okemos Thursday night.

East Lansing Public Schools said on Facebook the decision was made ‘in order to be proactive and investigate and address our current safety concerns in our building.’

This comes after a student walkout at East Lansing High School earlier Thursday morning that was organized because of safety concerns.

Roughly 200 people left the building around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, with students holding signs that said ‘Stop the Violence.’

Shortly after the walkout ended, the school went into a lockdown.

An official with ELHS told 6 News a shelter in place was ordered at 10:51 a.m. but it was lifted shortly after. The official did not say why the shelter in place was ordered.

The events on Thursday are the latest in a series of issues for the district.

On Tuesday the school went into a lockdown when there were reports that someone may have brought a gun to school. The students had to shelter in place for almost two hours.

In the post on Facebook that announced the cancelation of the boys basketball game, the district said out of season workouts like track and football were also cancelled for the day. Girls basketball and gymnastics practices will still be held. Student clubs with ‘direct supervision of an advisor’ can also meet Thursday.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” ELPS said.