EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several East Lansing churches are inviting community members affected by Monday’s shooting to grieve and honor the lives that were lost.

Martin Luther Chapel’s doors are open all Tuesday for those who need a quiet place to reflect.

Pastors with the Lutheran church are leading prayers for students, parents, and anybody else gathering in its halls.

There are also several guests coming on Tuesday night.

Several therapy dog teams have been deployed from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan to help comfort the East Lansing community.

Leaders with the Luther Church Charities organization said five dogs will be brought to the church, with three arriving on Tuesday and two more coming Wednesday.

“It’s important to have that moment of just focusing on petting this dog. You can sit with the dog; you can cry with the dog. These dogs take on all the emotion,” said Nancy Borders of Lutheran Church Charities.

Other vigils happening on Tuesday night include one hosted at the Okemos Community Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.