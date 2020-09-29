East Lansing City Clerk opens new satellite office

FILE – In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, ballots are recounted in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in Augusta, Maine. Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race under in the Nov. 3, 2020, election after a ruling Tuesday, Sept. 22, by the Maine Supreme Court. The court concluded the state Republican Party failed to gain enough signatures for a referendum to reject a state law expanding ranked choice voting. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In an effort to better serve voters in the upcoming November 3, 2020 General Election, the East Lansing City Clerk’s office will be opening a satellite City Clerk’s office at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, all City of East Lansing residents can register to vote, vote absentee and turn in their voted ballots at the satellite location. The satellite City Clerk’s office will be open with the following hours until Tuesday, Nov. 3:

Monday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.



In addition to the satellite location, the City Clerk’s main office, located inside East Lansing City Hall (410 Abbot Road), is still available to assist all residents who need to register to vote, vote absentee and turn in their ballots.



Voters can also drop off their voted ballots (East Lansing ballots only) at ballot drop box locations in the community. In addition to the existing ballot drop box located in the north lot of East Lansing City Hall, new ballot drop boxes have been installed at the MSU-CATA Transportation Center, 592 N. Shaw Lane, and the East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road. These boxes are locked and will be checked daily by City Clerk staff.

Community members with questions about the upcoming election can contact the City Clerk’s office at (517) 319-6914.